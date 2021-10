Enhance the lighting of your outdoor area with the classic style Seaside 7.5 in. Outdoor Wall Light with Glass Globe from KICHLER. The wall light has a durable aluminum construction, which helps resist rust and abrasion and ensures years of reliable use. The bronze finish of the light helps maintain original finish for longer and lend an elegant look overall. Its traditional design makes it ideal for placing on your patio or porch, entryway, pergolas and more.