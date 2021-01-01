Seashore Copper Rain Chain, 8.5 ft

The Seashore Rain Chain from Good Directions is artistically-designed and handmade using pure copper to create a rain chain that is both beautiful and functional. Seahorse, shell and conch ornaments link together wonderfully to form an 8.5-foot rain chain that promotes water flow and allows water to cascade beautifully from rooftop to ground. Each ornament is carefully-crafted to promote a smooth flow of water and remind you of the seaside. For easy installation a gutter clip is included. You will welcome rain when you replace your ordinary gutter downspout with this seashore inspired rain chain. Our rain chains are built to last and are backed by an industry-exclusive Lifetime Warranty to ensure your satisfaction. For over 38 years, Good Directions has been handcrafting pure copper works of art to enhance the homes of house-proud homeowners.