11.6" x 11.6" Seashell Honeycomb Mosaic Wall & Floor Tile
Our exemplary white mother of pearl hexagon shell tile made of an authentic seashell is an excellent choice for private residential or commercial projects. Eye appealing geometric pattern, delicate shine, and beautiful surface can lift up any minimalist project. A clean color palette of this white tile creates a spacious immaculate look. Different grout lines make this tile non-slippery and make them a great choice for bathroom and shower flooring. Mesh backing makes installation quite easy.