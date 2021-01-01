Add a seaside inspiration to your home or office with Seashell & Branch Wreath. This nautical-inspired wreath features a twig base with branches and shells in fresh colors. Bring the shoreline to your wall and decorate with style! Dimensions (Varies Upon Shaping): Length: 19 3/14" Width: 19 13/16" Thickness: 5 7/16" NOTE: This item comes in assorted styles. While we make every effort to ensure items in stock are represented accurately online, at this time, we are unable to ensure that you will receive this item in the style you see pictured.