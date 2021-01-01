Seamless Intricate Ogee Coaster
Description
High end print technologyFeatures:In trend designer artworkCork wood bottomWipe with damp clothHigh end print technologyProduct Type: CoasterPrimary Material: CorkColor: Blue/WhiteShape: SquarePattern: GeometricSet Size: 6Intended Number of Coasters: Intended Coaster Diameter: Pieces Included: 6 CoastersCleaning Method: Hand Wash OnlyProtective Backing/Feet: NoCountry of Origin: United StatesTheme: No ThemeHoliday / Occasion: No HolidaySupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USACoasters: YesNumber of Coasters: 6Coaster Holder: NoTrivets: NoNumber of Trivets: DS Primary Product Style: BohoDS Secondary Product Style: Contemporary BohoProduct Care: Wipe Clean with Damp ClothSpefications:ADA Compliant: YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Low Lead Compliant: USDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: YesCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: YesCPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: YesFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoCradle to Cradle Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: YesIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: YesGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Thickness: 0.5Diameter: 3Overall Depth - Front to Back: 3Overall Product Weight: 0.5Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No