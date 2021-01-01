From i-c-u-b4-t-
Seagate BarraCuda Pro 12TB SATA 6Gb/s 7200RPM 3.5-Inch Internal Hard Drive - ST12000DM001 (Renewed)
Designed and tuned for creative applications, these drives feature higher random performance and drive reliability than typical PC compute drives This drive is one of the lowest-power 3.5-inch drives on the market Delivers 7200-RPM spin speed along with sustained data rates up to 250MB/s and burst data rates of 6Gb/s 300TB/year workload limit means this drive has your back Ideal for Creative pros systems, Desktop PCs, Home servers, and entry-level DAS devices