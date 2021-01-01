MinkaAire Seacrest Seacrest 60" 3 Blade Indoor / Outdoor Smart LED Ceiling Fan with Remote Control Included Oil Rubbed Bronze Fans Ceiling Fans

MinkaAire Seacrest Seacrest 60" 3 Blade Indoor / Outdoor Smart LED Ceiling Fan with Remote Control Included MinkaAire F675L 60" 3 Blade Seacrest LED Outdoor / Indoor Ceiling Fan with Remote Control System Features: Includes: Flat White finish - Flat White blades with Etched glass Oil Rubbed Bronze finish - Oil Rubbed Bronze blades with Etched glass Includes: Remote Control (RC1000) Includes: Integrated AC LED light 20w, delivered lumens: 668, CRI: 92, Color Temp: 3000K Includes: 6" downrod Smart Fan integration is enabled with download of Bond Home application UL Listed for Wet Locations Limited lifetime motor warranty RC1000 Hand Held AireControl® Remote System: Six speed fan control in forward and reverse On/Off plus full range light dimmer Includes one (1) hand held remote control, wall holster Wireless remote operation Operates at distance of 23 feet 1,024 frequency combinations Product Technologies / Benefits: AireControl® by MinkaAire® controls all functions: speed control, dimmer, and off-on. Specifications: Motor Size: 153mm x 10mm Fan Speeds: 6 Height: 14.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point on fan fixture - excludes light kit) Blade Sweep: 60" Blade Pitch: 14° UL Rating: Wet Location Airflow on High: 5,752 CFM (cubic feet per minute) Watts on High: 32.79 Voltage: 120 Optional Accessories: WC1000 AireControl® Wall Control SCA Sloped Ceiling Adapter (MA A245) Various downrod sizes Compliance: UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Outdoor Ceiling Fans Oil Rubbed Bronze