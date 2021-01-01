From osp home furnishings
Seabrook Four Storage Unit White - OSP Home Furnishings
Advertisement
• Bright white painted finish • Sturdy wood construction • 4, braided sea grass storage bins included • Clean, sleek lines and a compact design • Stacked tall to save space • Some assembly required • Dimensions: 38.5" H x 16.5" W x 15.75" D Add some much-needed storage space to any room of your home with a Seabrook, 4 Drawer Storage Unit in White. This versatile storage cabinet strikes the perfect balance of shabby-chic style and contemporary charm for a look that flawlessly complements your home's distinctive décor. Convenient storage combined with on-trend style - what more could you ask for?