Laura Ashley Sea Whispers 3-Piece Blue Botanical Cotton King Quilt Set

Blue and grey starfish dance among scattered seashells on a white ground in the sea whispers quilt set. reverses to a light and medium blue shirting stripe on white. Prewashed for softness, this 100% cotton quilt set becomes cozier with each wash. Filled with a blend of 80% cotton/20% poly it is light weight yet can be layered for year-round use. set includes one quilt and two shams for full/queen and king size, one sham for twin size. machine washable for easy care.