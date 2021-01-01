Sea Turtle I by Naomi Mccavitt Framed Painting Print

Features:Made in the USAReady to hang0.75" wide mahogany moldingDouble mat with a 0.25" lift between mats adding dimension. Artwork is mounted to 0.125" thick masonite board. Under glass.Product Type: PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Additional Materials: Polystyrene Color: Beige/Brown/BlueNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: Naomi McCavittStyle: CoastalOrientation: HorizontalSize: Mini 17" and underShape: SquareFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: NoNumber of Wall Hooks: LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: Nautical & BeachAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Beach & Ocean;OceanFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: World MapEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayMade in USA: YesGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USAEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: Recycled Content: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 17Overall Width - Side to Side: 17Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1Overall Product Weight: 8Assembly:Installation Required: NoWarranty: