Sea Shell Beach Oven Mitts And Pot Holders Sets Heat Resistant Non Slip Summer Starfish Board Oven Gloves Hot Pads Insulated Washable For Cooking Baki

Product descriptionColor:BeachSpecification: Material: Polyester (printed part) + needle cotton (pocket lining)Design: Unique fashion customization design£¬Double-sided printing.Package Including: 1 x oven mitt and 1 x pot holder.Features:Good heat insulation effect:Heat insulation gloves and heat insulation pads, the surface layer is made of polyester imitation linen fabric, and the inside is filled with heat insulation needle cotton, which is thick and solid, with a thickness of 1cm.Reasonable size:The size of the heat-insulating gloves is designed to meet the size of the human hand, and the operation is flexible. It is suitable for hot food such as ovens and microwaves to protect your hands;the size of the heat-insulating pad is designed, regardless of the left and right sides, which can be used to prevent thermal burns and protect Table top.Easy Storage:lanyard design, easy to organize storage, make the kitchen clean and tidy, is an indispensable tool in baking.High quality craftsmanship:inner cotton material, breathable and not stuffy, quilted design, cotton lining does not move.Washing Instructions:Hand wash or machine wash, dry in shade. Please use mild neutral detergent for detergent.