Sea Outdoor Rectangular Pillow Cover & Insert

Do you love hanging out outside? Making your outdoor space comfortable and beautiful? Well, so do we! There's not a more budget-friendly way to make your outdoor area look fresh and inviting then adding an outdoor pillow, placemat, or even 2 or 3! This is a feminine, almost tropical-looking pillow, perfect when you want an inexpensive way to replace your back cushions with a little pop! Whichever you choose, it will be resistant to mildew, water, stains, and fading. And don't worry about cleaning - just brush off the loose dirt or gently hose them down.