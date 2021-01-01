Sea Gull Vandeventer 5" Bathroom Vanity Light in Brushed Nickel

Uber-sleek and modern, the Vandeventer bath collection by Sea Gull Lighting has clean lines and a contemporary rectilinear profile made of White Acrylic and Steel. Featuring fully dimmable, warm white LED light, the fixtures can be installed horizontally or vertically for ultimate design flexibility. The LEDs are long-lasting to minimize the need to change the light source over time. Offered in the Brushed Nickel finish, the bath lighting collection includes a 23” linear vanity fixture (which consumes only 18 watts of power), a 36” linear vanity fixture (which consumes only 29 watts of power), plus a wall sconce (which consumes only 8 watts power).