Sea Gull Traverse Mirage LED Recessed Lighting in White

The Sea Gull Collection Traverse Mirage one light in white is an ENERGY STARÂ® qualified lighting fixture that uses LED bulbs to save you both time and money. The Traverse Mirage ultra thin design redefines recessed down lighting with high quality light output and high performance while adding style and interest. Ideal for both new construction as well as remodel/retrofit. Mirage offers outstanding energy efficiency with 650 delivered lumens of light output generated, while consuming a minimal amount of energy. Dimmable down to 10% with ELV or Triac dimmer (see dimming chart). ENERGY STAR qualified and Title 24 Compliant. Wet Rated.