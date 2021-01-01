From sea gull lighting
Sea Gull Clip 2-Light Ceiling Light in Brushed Nickel
The clip ceiling flush mount fixtures by Sea Gull Lighting provide a clean, contemporary look popular in commercial and residential settings. Offered in two-light and three-light options, the Satin Etched glass is held securely in place with Three Brushed Nickel clips – slide the spring-tension clip out for easy glass cleaning and bulb changing. Available in incandescent lamping, ENERGY STAR-qualified LED lamping, and integrated LED.