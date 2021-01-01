From sea gull lighting
Sea Gull Carra 2-Light LED Bathroom Vanity Light in White Wash
The Sea Gull Collection Carra two light wall sconce in white wash is an ENERGY STAR® qualified lighting fixture that uses LED bulbs to save you both time and money. Light, airy, feminine, and ever so sophisticated! Let your personal panache and style shine through with the timeless, French Country -influenced Carra pendants. A lantern-like shape enhanced with intricate lines and candle tubes give this lantern an antique feel. The beautiful assortment includes three-light, four-light and six-light pendants, a four-light semi-flush and a two-light wall sconce.