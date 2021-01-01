Sea Gull Canfield 15-Light Chandelier in Bronze

Behind every seemingly simple design lies unerring attention to restraint and obsessive attention to the tiniest details. The Canfield collection by Sea Gull Lighting draws on the modernist traditions of "less is more". Essential functional elements dictate the aesthetics, and clean lines prevail. Layers of intricately finished hand-brushed steel progress vertically to the soft glow of light diffused through finely etched glass diffusors. Canfield offers a "whole home" lighting solution; offering lighting in every imaginable category from the auspicious 15 light 3-tier chandelier, to the concise mini-pendant and one-light sconces. The collection is available in hand brushed Burnt Sienna for a warm, tactile, almost Craftsman design style, or a brushed nickel to emphasize the more architectural elements of your interior.