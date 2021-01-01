Sea Glass Salad Bowls, Set of 4

Our elegant Sea Glass Salad Bowls are perfect for enhancing your delicious dishes. You’ll love using these decorative pieces at your next dinner party! Set of four (4) bowls Bowls measure 2.5H x 5.5 in. in diameter Crafted of metal and enamel Hand-dipped construction Enamel finish Features stainless steel rim Hold up to 3 cups Hues of blue and white Made in Indonesia Care: Dishwasher safe. Oven and stovetop safe. Works with induction. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.