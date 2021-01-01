From york wallcoverings
York Wallcoverings Sea Foam Mesa Wallpaper Border
Advertisement
Roll dimensions: 9 in. width, 5 yard length, 30 in. repeatMade with Sure Strip technology this is the easiest pre-pasted wallpaper border you’ll ever hang and removePrinted with water-based inks on a high-performance water-activated, pre-pasted backingNo additional paste requiredEasy to install – Just spray border backing with water, wait 2-3 minutes, then hangUltra-removable – Simply peel corners and slowly pull if removal is desiredDurable, washable, and sourced from managed forestsMade with quality materials and true craftsmanshipFully compliant to the Consumer Protection Safety Improvement Act (CPSIA)