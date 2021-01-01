Trademark Fine Art 'Sea Church II' Canvas Art by Jacqueline Maldonad

Artist: Jacqueline MaldonadSubject: AbstractStyle: Bold & Eclectic ModernProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features blue and yellow paint filling the frame. Prominent Colors: White, Light Blue, Tan, Blue, Turquoise Comprising the work of some of the worlds finest contemporary artists and photographers, our line of Modern Publications offer a curated selection of high quality, original images that can greatly enhance your product line or projects. For the retailer, our combination of contemporary fine art imagery mixed with our extensive selection of fun novelty images and top selling posters, makes for an irresistible product mix. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.