Sea Bridge Makeshift Wooden Pier Over River Pillow

This pillow is an easy, fun way to add a pop of color or bring new life to any home or office with this beautiful pillow. Dress up your bed, lounger with this decorative art pillow. Perfect for farmhouse decor, lounge decor traditional living room decor. Nó adds a fun accent to any room. This pillow really does wonders work, they can transform any room from uninviting discomfort to warm and welcoming. And they really do go almost anywhere - arrange a couple on the couch or sofa, one place in your overstuffed chair for extra coziness, toss a couple on the bed and prop yourself up for a great read. Size: 16" x 16", Product Type: Throw Pillow