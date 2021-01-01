From dell
Dell SE2717HR 27" LCD Monitor, Piano Black
Advertisement
Excellent viewing experience. Love what you see and enjoy the view on this expansive monitor..27" LED-Backlit LCD Monitor.HDMI and VGA Input Connectors.ENERGY STAR Qualified.Dimensions - 18.1"H x 24.5"W x 7.3"D (with stand).ComfortView feature reduces blue light emission and brightness onscreen.Pixel Pitch: 0.3114 mm.Compliant Standards: Plug and Play, VESA EDID, DDC/CI, RoHS, TCO Displays.1920 x 1080 at 75 Hz Resolution; Widescreen - 16:9 Aspect Ratio.6 ms (gray-to-gray) Response Time.16.7 million colors.Weight: 12.87 lbs..Anti-glare, 3H Hard Coating