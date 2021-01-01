From dell

Dell SE2717HR 27" LCD Monitor, Piano Black

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Excellent viewing experience. Love what you see and enjoy the view on this expansive monitor..27" LED-Backlit LCD Monitor.HDMI and VGA Input Connectors.ENERGY STAR Qualified.Dimensions - 18.1"H x 24.5"W x 7.3"D (with stand).ComfortView feature reduces blue light emission and brightness onscreen.Pixel Pitch: 0.3114 mm.Compliant Standards: Plug and Play, VESA EDID, DDC/CI, RoHS, TCO Displays.1920 x 1080 at 75 Hz Resolution; Widescreen - 16:9 Aspect Ratio.6 ms (gray-to-gray) Response Time.16.7 million colors.Weight: 12.87 lbs..Anti-glare, 3H Hard Coating

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com