INOX SE243DR Sunrise Single Dummy Door Lever with SE Series Square Rose - Right Handed Satin Stainless Steel Leverset Single Dummy

INOX SE243DR Sunrise Single Dummy Door Lever with SE Series Square Rose - Right Handed 304 grade ANSI certified Stainless SteelRight handed leverQuick and easy installationStandard square corner latch faceplateLimited Lifetime Mechanical and Finish WarrantyCompliant With The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)Concealed screws for a beautiful finished lookFunction: Single Dummy Function: Single dummy levers are surface mounted without any associated latching functions, and are perfect for inactive doors, closets, or anywhere decorative trim is needed but mechanical latch function is not. This single dummy includes one lever and rosette, and can be mounted on either the interior or exterior of the door (please be aware of any handing requirements).Specifications:Lever Length: 5.0625"Projection: 2.125"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Rose Height: 2.375"Rose Width: 2.375"Handing: RightHandle Design: 243 SunriseLatch Faceplate: Square CornerConcealed Screws: YesMaterial: Stainless SteelManufacturer Warranty: Limited LifetimeAdditional Functions:SE243L61: Passage - 2-3/8" BacksetSE243L62: Privacy - 2-3/8" BacksetSE243L71: Passage - 2-3/4" BacksetSE243L72: Privacy - 2-3/4" BacksetSE243DL: Left Handed Single DummySE243DR (This Model): Right Handed Single Dummy Satin Stainless Steel