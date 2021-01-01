Nameeks SE127 Space 32-7/10" Wall Mounted / Floating Vanity Set with Wood Cabinet, Ceramic Top with Double Basin Sink, Mirrors, and Single Faucet Hole Vanity Package Includes:Wood vanity cabinetVanity top with double basin sinkWall mounted vanity mirrorVanity Cabinet Features:Constructed of engineered woodCovered under Nameek's 1 year limited warranty2 full sized cabinet doors providing ample storage spaceThis model is a complete package – includes vanity top and sinkThis fixture is highlighted by an included 2 full sized rectangular mirrorsComplete with matching decorative hardwareSolid construction and assembly provides years of reliable performanceWall mounted vanity mirrorVanity Top Features:Vanity top is constructed of ceramic providing a sturdy feel and a clean appearanceTop features a recessed double basin sinkFaucet and waste assembly not included with this model – must be purchased separatelySturdy mounting assembly – ensuring safety and reliabilityVanity Cabinet and Top Specifications:Overall Height: 22-3/5" (ground level to countertop surface)Overall Depth: 17-1/2" (back most to front most part on vanity cabinet)Overall Width: 32-7/10" (left most to right most part on vanity cabinet)Cabinet Cabinet Installation Type: Wall mounted / floatingNumber of Doors: 2Number of Faucet Holes: Single Hole Double Grey Oak