INOX SE105L471 Frankfurt Passage Door Lever Set with 2-3/4 Inch Backset SE Series Square Rose and TL4 28 Degree Latch Polished Stainless Steel

INOX SE105L471 Frankfurt Passage Door Lever Set with 2-3/4 Inch Backset, SE Series Square Rose, and TL4 28 Degree Latch Features:BHMA Grade 2304 grade ANSI certified Stainless SteelLever is Reversible For Left or Right HandingQuick and easy installationStandard square corner latch faceplateLimited Lifetime Mechanical and Finish WarrantyCompliant With The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)Concealed screws for a beautiful finished lookFunction: Passage Function: Passage leversets have no locking function and are free turning on both sides. These are perfect for a hallway or closet where no locking is necessary.Specifications:Lever Length: 5.3125"Projection: 2.4375"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Backset: 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Rose Height: 2.375"Rose Width: 2.375"Handing: Reversible Left or RightHandle Design: 105 FrankfurtLatch Faceplate: Square Corner28 Degree Latch: YesConcealed Screws: YesMaterial: Stainless SteelManufacturer Warranty: Limited LifetimeAdditional Functions:SE105L461: Passage - 2-3/8" BacksetSE105L462: Privacy - 2-3/8" BacksetSE105L471 (This Model): Passage - 2-3/4" BacksetSE105L472: Privacy - 2-3/4" BacksetSE105DL: Left Handed Single DummySE105DR: Right Handed Single Dummy Polished Stainless Steel