ID-COOLING SE-224-XT-B CPU Cooler AM4 CPU Cooler Blue LED 4 Heatpipes CPU Air Cooler 120mm PWM Fan Air Cooling for Intel/AMD

Better Heat Dissipation: The cpu cooler comes with 4 heatpipes and 120mm PWM fan to make sure excellent heat transfer from cpu. PWM Fan: The 120mm PWM fan delivers Low-Noise for automatic speed control and ultra-quiet operation for extreme CPU cooling performance. Max. Air Flow: 76.16CFM; Noise Level: 15.2-32.5dB(A) RAM Compatibility: Noninterference with memory mounting even in mini-ITX motherboards. 4 Direct Contact Heat Pipes: 4 direct contact heat pipes with exclusive direct contact Technology effectively provide excellent heat dissipation Compatibility: The CPU air cooler supports most Intel & AMD sockets like Intel Intel LGA2066/2011/1200/1151/1150/1155/1156 and AMD AM4.