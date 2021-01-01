Sustainable Earth by Staples SE-110E 8-Digit Pocket ECO Calculator, Black

Crunch numbers quickly and solve problems on the road with this pocket-sized mini display ECO calculator. An ideal travel companion, this calculator slips neatly into pockets and boasts an 8-digit mini display that ensures easy visibility in a variety of lighting conditions. This Sustainable Earth by Staples ECO calculator helps minimize environmental impact with its recycled material construction and energy-conserving auto-power-off function..Easy-to-use solution for all of your basic math needs.80% Post-consumer content, 80% Total recycled content.Pocket calculator offers 8-digit LCD display for convenient viewing.Battery powered.Square root and percent functions help you solve a variety of mathematical problems.Black in color and made from recycled ink and toner cartridges.Auto power-off feature prevents unwanted or unintentional use of the battery. Safety Data Sheet .Dimensions: 3.54"H x 2.36"W x 0.39"D.Get quick answers to challenging problems on the go with this Sustainable Earth by Staples mini display ECO calculator.. Safety Data Sheet