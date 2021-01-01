SDTC Tech 4-Pack G1/4' to 12mm x 16mm (IDxOD) Rigid Tubing Compression Fitting for PC Water Cooling System Metal & PETG Tube

G1/4 Male Thread to 12mm ID 16mm OD Hard Tubing Connector suits for PETG, Acrylic, and Copper rigid pipe tubing, ideal for PC water cooling system. With triple o-ring sealing design, which can prevent leakage effectively. Rigid tubing fitting is made of nickel plated brass, rust resistant and durable. Compatible with liquid cooling components using G1/4' thread ports, makes it easier to install hard tube liquid-cooling loops. Package includes 4pcs G1/4 to 12mm * 16mm (ID*OD) Rigid Tubing Fitting.