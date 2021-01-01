Aston SDR990-55-10 Nautis GS 55" Wide x 72" High Frameless Hinged Shower Door with Clear Glass and Glass Shelves Oil Rubbed Bronze Showers Shower

Aston SDR990-55-10 Nautis GS 55" Wide x 72" High Frameless Hinged Shower Door with Clear Glass and Glass Shelves Aston SDR990-55-10 Features:Constructed of durable 3/8" thick tempered glass and complemented by stainless steel profiles and guide railsA frameless design gives a modern, sleek look to the showerHinged shower door operation gives an impressive look to any shower unit and gives the feeling of more space as you utilize the showerSelf-closing hinge mount directly to wallTwo-Tier glass shelving systemDoor opens to the left or right depending upon installation configurationNot adjustable for out-of-plumb wallsIncludes a clear seal threshold to prevent water spillageAll hardware required for installation of shower door is includedThis is a shower door only – a shower base and wall(s) may be required to complete unit Covered under Aston's 5 year limited warranty (2 year for oil rubbed bronze finish)Aston SDR990-55-10 Specifications:Overall height: 72" (measured from bottom to top of door fixture)Overall Width: 55" (measured from left to right of door fixture)Maximum Door Opening: 25" (this is assuming door is not trimmed down)Glass Thickness: 3/8"Glass Type: ClearInstallation Type: AlcoveOpening Direction: ReversibleNumber of Panels: 2Side Panel Dimensions: 30" x 72"Shower Door Dimensions: 25" x 72"Variations:SDR990-55-10: This modelSDR990F-55-10: Frosted glass version Hinged Oil Rubbed Bronze