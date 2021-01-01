Aston SDR981-60-10-R ZenArch 56-60" Wide x 75" High Frameless Sliding Shower Door with Clear Glass and Right Hand Door Stainless Steel Showers Shower

Aston SDR981-60-10-R ZenArch 56-60" Wide x 75" High Frameless Sliding Shower Door with Clear Glass and Right Hand Door Aston SDR981-60-10-R Features:Constructed of durable 5/16" thick tempered glass and complemented by stainless steel profiles and guide railsA frameless bow-front design gives a modern, sleek look to the showerSliding shower door operation acts as a space saver for smaller bathroomsCustomizable top bar - Can be cut down up to 4"Roller systems - Quiet and smooth operating 2-wheeled roller systemDoor opens to the RightNot adjustable for out-of-plumb wallsIncludes a clear seal threshold to prevent water spillageAll hardware required for installation of shower door is includedThis is a shower door only – a shower base and wall(s) may be required to complete unit Covered under Aston's 5 year limited warranty (2 year for oil rubbed bronze finish)Aston SDR981-60-10-R Specifications:Overall height: 75" (measured from bottom to top of door fixture)Overall Width: 60" (measured from left to right of door fixture)Glass Thickness: 5/16"Glass Type: ClearInstallation Type: AlcoveOpening Direction: RightNumber of Panels: 2Variations:SDR981-60-10-R: This modelSDR981-60-10-L: Left drain versionVersions with shower tray will include -TR Sliding Stainless Steel