Aston SDR978F-TR-48-10-L Langham 48" Wide x 77-1/2" High Frameless Sliding Shower Door with Frosted Glass and Left Hand Drain Chrome Showers Shower

Aston SDR978F-TR-48-10-L Langham 48" Wide x 77-1/2" High Frameless Sliding Shower Door with Frosted Glass and Left Hand Drain Aston SDR978F-TR-48-10-L Features:Constructed of durable 3/8" thick tempered glass and complemented by stainless steel profiles and guide railsA frameless design gives a modern, sleek look to the showerSliding shower door operation acts as a space saver for smaller bathroomsRoller systems - Quiet and smooth operating 2-wheeled roller systemDoor opens to the left or right depending upon installation configurationNot adjustable for out-of-plumb wallsIncludes a clear seal threshold to prevent water spillageIncludes 2-1/2" acrylic fiber-glass reinforced shower tray with left drainAll hardware required for installation of shower door is included Covered under Aston's 5 year limited warranty (2 year for oil rubbed bronze finish)Aston SDR978F-TR-48-10-L Specifications:Overall height: 77-1/2" (measured from bottom to top of enclosure)Overall Width: 48" (measured from left to right of enclosure)Overall Depth: 36" (measured from back to front of shower tray)Glass Thickness: 3/8"Glass Type: FrostedInstallation Type: AlcoveOpening Direction: ReversibleNumber of Panels: 2Variations:SDR978F-TR-48-10-L: This modelSDR978F-TR-48-10-M: Center drain versionSDR978F-TR-48-10-R: Right drain version Sliding Chrome