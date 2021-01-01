Aston SDR976-60-10 60" x 75" Completely Frameless Shower Door with 3/8" Glass Chrome Showers Shower Doors Sliding

Aston SDR976-60-10 60" x 75" Completely Frameless Shower Door with 3/8" Glass Product Features:Aston shower doors are fully covered under manufacturer warranty for up to 5 years after purchase.Constructed of durable 3/8" thick tempered glass and complemented by steel profiles and guide railsA frameless design gives a modern, sleek look to the showerSliding shower door operation acts as a space saver for smaller bathrooms2-wheeled roller system is brilliantly engineered as a bathroom showpiece that's also flawlessly smooth.The invisible enclosure and floating handle and rails are daringly modern.Glass is tempered for safety and ANSI Z97.1 certifiedReversible left or right swing doorNo out-of-plumb adjustmentLeak preventing clear seals includedAll hardware required for installationThis is a shower enclosure only – a shower base is required to complete unitSpecifications:Overall Height: 75" (measured from bottom to top of door fixture)Overall Width: 60" (measured from left to right of door fixture)Door Opening: 26-1/2" (this is assuming door is not trimmed down)Opening Direction: ReversibleGlass Thickness: 3/8"Number of Panels: 2 Sliding Chrome