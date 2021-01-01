Aston SDR965EZ-6024-10 Belmore 72" High x 60" Wide Hinged Frameless Shower Door with 24" Door Width and Clear Glass Stainless Steel Showers Shower

Aston SDR965EZ-6024-10 Belmore 72" High x 60" Wide Hinged Frameless Shower Door with 24" Door Width and Clear Glass Aston SDR965EZ-6024-10 Features:Covered under Aston's limited lifetime residential warranty, and a 1 year limited commercial warrantyConstructed of stainless steel ensuring durability and dependabilityPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useConstructed of durable 3/8" thick tempered glassA frameless design gives a modern, sleek look to the showerClassic hinged style door gives a timeless look and feel to the bathroomDoors open from the left or right depending on installationEnclosure includes single shower door made of 3/8" tempered clear glassAll hardware required for installation is includedNote: Shower enclosures finished in oil rubbed bronze only carry a 1 year limited warranty for residential applicationsAston SDR965EZ-6024-10 Technologies:StarCast: A protective glass coating from EnduroShield which improves your shower's longevity and helps maintain the appearance of your glass. Note: StarCast is only available on clear glass.Aston SDR965EZ-6024-10 Specifications:Overall Height: 72" (bottom to top of door fixture)Overall Width: 60" (left to right of door fixture)Maximum Door Opening: 60-1/4" (assuming door is not trimmed down)Door Opening Range: 59-1/4" to 60-1/4" (range of finished openings door will accommodate)Walk Through Door Width: 24" (width of access door to shower)Opening Direction: ReversibleGlass Thickness: 3/8" Hinged Stainless Steel