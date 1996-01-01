Aston SDR960F-5422-10 Belmore GS 72" High x 54" Wide Hinged Frameless Shower Door with 22" Door Width and Frosted Glass Chrome Showers Shower Doors

Aston SDR960F-5422-10 Belmore GS 72" High x 54" Wide Hinged Frameless Shower Door with 22" Door Width and Frosted Glass Aston SDR960F-5422-10 Features:Covered under Aston's limited lifetime residential warranty, and a 1 year limited commercial warrantyConstructed of stainless steel ensuring durability and dependabilityPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useConstructed of durable 3/8" thick tempered frosted glassA frameless design gives a modern, sleek look to the showerClassic hinged style door gives a timeless look and feel to the bathroomDoors open from the left or right depending on installationEnclosure includes single shower door made of 3/8" tempered glassAll hardware required for installation is includedNote: Shower enclosures finished in oil rubbed bronze only carry a 1 year limited warranty for residential applicationsAston SDR960F-5422-10 Specifications:Overall Height: 72" (bottom to top of door fixture)Overall Width: 54" (left to right of door fixture)Maximum Door Opening: 54-1/4" (assuming door is not trimmed down)Door Opening Range: 53-1/4" to 54-1/4" (range of finished openings door will accommodate)Walk Through Door Width: 22" (width of access door to shower)Opening Direction: ReversibleGlass Thickness: 3/8" Hinged Chrome