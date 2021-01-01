Sdepan 2-Sided Polyester 15 x 11 in. Garden Flag

Features:The flag is made from a 100% polyester materialTwo pieces of material have been sewn together to form a double-sided flag, which allows the text and image to be seen the same from both sidesThis flag is fade resistant and weatherproofMade in the USAProduct Type: Garden flagOrientation: VerticalDouble Sided: YesTheme: Color: PinkAnimal Type: Officially Licensed: NoAttachment Type: Pole sleeveFlagpole Included: NoPole Material: Flag Pole Finish: Pole Sleeve: YesFlag Construction: PrintedMaterial: Polyester/Polyester blendMaterial Details: 100% PolyesterProduct Care: Wash in washing machine cold water; do not bleach; hang or lay flat to dryQuick Dry: YesCountry of Origin: United StatesPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSeason: SummerHoliday / Occasion: Mother's DayAdvertising: NoSpefications:ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoRemanufactured/Refurbished: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Total Recycled Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 15Overall Width - Side to Side: 11Pole: NoPole Height: Pole Width Side to Side: Pole Depth Front to Back: Pole Sleeve Width: 1Overall Product Weight: 0.19Assembly:Installation Required: NoAdditional Parts Required: NoParts Needed: Warranty: