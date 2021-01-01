SDC89445BF 5MP CCTV Surveillance Weatherproof Bullet Security Camera 82ft IR Distance Plastic Housing 36mm Lens 104° Wide Angle Quad Pack

Sharper images - The 5MP Super HD resolution delivers 2.5x clearer images than Full HD, allows for sharp images and high-quality video. Weather Resistant Camera - The SDC-89445BF is ideal for both indoor and outdoor environment, the camera is IP66 rated which provides a high level of protection against harsh weather conditions. Wide Angle and Night Vision - Get a 104 Wide Angle Camera View. The True Day and Night with IR Cut Filter allows you to record at 5MP Super HD day and night, with Night Vision up to 130ft in ambient ligthing and 82ft in total darkness. 60ft BNC cables included. Compatible with Security Systems SDH-B84045; SDH-C84085; SDH-C85105 and DVRs SDR-84305; SDR-85305