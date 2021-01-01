SDANTPF Vehicle Specific Fender Bracket Antenna Mount No Holes to Drill for Ford Trucks

Drivers side installation only. Uses the existing fender bolt, the bracket fits between the hood and fender gap. 3/4 hole accepts the standard NMO mount, or choose a SO-239 type cable assembly which includes a large washer and jam nuts to keep the 5/8 SO-239 from falling through the 3/4 hole. Note: For stability, our brackets are made of 14 gauge stainless steel. Most NMO mounts are designed for installation through thin sheet metal, the thickness of our bracket makes it difficult for some NMO mounts to be cambered into place. The Larsen NMOK mount does not have any problem. Fits these vehicles: Ford F-250, F-350 SUPERDUTY: 2005-2010