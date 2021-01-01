SD6000 Surface Go Docking Station Dual 4K Display Power K38700NA

Best Quality Guranteed. Our SD6000 Surface Go docking station is part of Microsofts Designed for Surface Program, and was designed in partnership with Microsoft for the Surface Go tablet using Windows 10; our SD6000 uses Microsofts proprietary Surface Connect technology for a seamless dock and charge experience that functions as good as it looks. Easily connect to different external monitor setups with output options for HDMI and DisplayPort multi-mode (one 4K monitor at 3840X2160@60Hz or two 4K monitors at 3840x2160@30Hz). A powerful plug and play experience extends productivity via 4 USB-A 3. 1 ports (5V/0. 9A), 1 USB-C 3. 1 port for data synchronization (5V/3A), a 3. 5mm combo audio jack and a Gigabit Ethernet port. Leverage the hinged design to angle the Surface Go in the perfect position, use the integrated Surface Pen magnet, and easily incorporate a Privacy Screen (K55900WW) for visual security. *