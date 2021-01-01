Delta SD3956942 Classic 48" Wide Sliding Semi Frameless Shower Door with Pattern Glass Chrome Showers Shower Doors Sliding

Delta SD3956942 Classic 48" Wide Sliding Semi Frameless Shower Door with Pattern Glass The Classic collection offers a classic design with a sliding door handle that features a simple, no frills design for the ultimate in stylish functionality that's casual and timeless.Delta SD3956942 Features:Delta sliding glass shower panels feature Delta Spot Guard which resists water spots, hardwater stains, soap scum, and limescale buildup with easier cleaningReversible aluminum shower door top track with defined metal side trim pieces20" sliding shower door handle functions as a towel bar with space for a folded bath towel or two hand towelsTransition glass offers a blend of clear and frosted stripes creating a beautiful pattern that lets in light but also offers some privacyClassic sliding door handle with knobs features a simple design for the ultimate in stylish functionalityTrack features an anodized matte silver aluminum finish, and handle features a simple, clean matte chromeTraditional sliding shower door designed to accommodate out-of-plumb (uneven, not vertically level) conditions totaling 3/8"Backed by a 5-year limited warrantyFull by-pass (both panels slide) design allows entry from left or rightBottom track's center-guided door system provides smooth and quiet operation, and side grab bumpers hold glass panels in placeSliding shower door handles created with high quality die-cast zinc posts and a stainless steel barDetailed step-by-step instructions and rollers (4) included with glass packageThis custom shower door consists of three separate components: Chrome Traditional Shower Door Track, Transition 1/4" Glass Shower Panels, and Chrome Classic Handle with KnobsTop and bottom tracks must be cut according to measurements needed for proper door installationDelta SD3956942 Specifications:Overall Height: 70" (bottom to top of door fixture)Overall Width: 47-3/8" (left to right of door fixture)Enclosure Width Range: 43-3/8" to 47-3/8" (range of enclosure sizes door will accommodate)Maximum Door Opening: 23-3/4" (assuming track is not trimmed)Standard 1/4" thick ANSI certified tempered safety glass shower panels Sliding Chrome