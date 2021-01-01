Delta SD3276610 Windemere 60" Wide Sliding Semi Frameless Tub Door with Frosted Glass Chrome Showers Shower Doors Sliding

Delta SD3276610 Windemere 60" Wide Sliding Semi Frameless Tub Door with Frosted Glass The Windemere Collection offers a traditional design with sculpted curves to bring a whimsical touch to your shower or bathtub. The Windemere handle features a convenient place to store your towels. Paired with the contemporary top track, the classic Windemere handle provides an uncomplicated, sleek and modern feel that’s bold and geometric for a clean and simple design.Delta SD3276610 Features:Delta sliding glass shower panels feature Delta Spot Guard which resists water spots, hardwater stains, soap scum, and limescale buildup with easier cleaningReversible aluminum bathtub shower door top track with defined metal side trim pieces20" sliding shower door handle functions as a towel bar with space for a folded bath towel or two hand towelsGlass panels are smooth and completely frostedWindemere sliding shower door handles feature a smooth rounded top and flared baseTrack features an anodized matte silver aluminum finish, and handle features a shiny, mirror-like polished chrome with cooler silver tonesTraditional sliding bathtub door designed to accommodate out-of-plumb (uneven, not vertically level) conditions totaling 3/8"Backed by a 5-year limited warrantyFull by-pass (both panels slide) design allows entry from left or rightBottom track's center-guided door system provides smooth and quiet operation and side grab bumpers hold glass panels in placeSliding shower door handles created with high quality die-cast zinc posts and a stainless steel barDetailed step-by-step instructions and rollers (4) included with glass packageThis custom shower door consists of three separate components: Chrome Traditional Bathtub Door Track, Niebla 1/4" Glass Shower Panels, and Chrome Windemere HandlesTop and bottom tracks must be cut according to measurements needed for proper door installationDelta SD3276610 Specifications:Overall Height: 58-1/8" (bottom to top of door fixture)Overall Width: 59-3/8" (left to right of door fixture)Enclosure Width Range: 50-1/8" to 59-3/8" (range of enclosure sizes door will accommodate)Maximum Door Opening: 29-3/4" (assuming track is not trimmed)Standard 1/4" thick ANSI certified tempered safety glass bathtub panels Sliding Chrome