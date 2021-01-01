Delta SD3276465 Trinsic 48" Wide Sliding Semi Frameless Shower Door with Pattern Glass Chrome Showers Shower Doors Sliding

Delta SD3276465 Trinsic 48" Wide Sliding Semi Frameless Shower Door with Pattern Glass The Delta Trinsic collection offers the sleek elegance of modern, European design to create looks from classic modern to modern rustic. The Trinsic handle features a convenient place to store your towels. Paired with the reversible traditional top track, the uncomplicated, sleek and modern Trinsic handle provides warmth and welcome with refined edges and symmetry for a familiar and balanced design.Delta SD3276465 Features:Delta sliding glass shower panels feature Delta Spot Guard which resists water spots, hardwater stains, soap scum, and limescale buildup with easier cleaningReversible aluminum shower door top track with defined metal side trim pieces20" sliding shower door handle functions as a towel bar with space for a folded bath towel or two hand towelsTransition glass offers a blend of clear and frosted stripes creating a beautiful pattern that lets in light but also offers some privacyTrinsic sliding handles feature a contemporary silhouette for an uncomplicated designTrack features an anodized matte silver aluminum finish, and handle features a shiny, mirror-like polished chrome with cooler silver tonesTraditional sliding shower door designed to accommodate out-of-plumb (uneven, not vertically level) conditions totaling 3/8"Backed by a 5-year limited warrantyFull by-pass (both panels slide) design allows entry from left or rightBottom track's center-guided door system provides smooth and quiet operation, and side grab bumpers hold glass panels in placeSliding shower door handles created with high quality die-cast zinc posts and a stainless steel barDetailed step-by-step instructions and rollers (4) included with glass packageThis custom shower door consists of three separate components: Chrome Traditional Shower Door Track, Transition 1/4" Glass Shower Panels, and Chrome Trinsic HandlesTop and bottom tracks must be cut according to measurements needed for proper door installationDelta SD3276465 Specifications:Overall Height: 70" (bottom to top of door fixture)Overall Width: 47-3/8" (left to right of door fixture)Enclosure Width Range: 43-3/8" to 47-3/8" (range of enclosure sizes door will accommodate)Maximum Door Opening: 23-3/4" (assuming track is not trimmed)Standard 1/4" thick ANSI certified tempered safety glass shower panels Sliding Chrome