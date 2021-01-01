From lotiyo

SD Card Reader BENFEI 2in1 USB C to Micro SD Memory Card Reader Adapter [Aluminum Shell High Speed] Thunderbolt 3 Compatible with Galaxy S20.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

SD Card Reader BENFEI 2in1 USB C to Micro SD Memory Card Reader.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com