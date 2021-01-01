SD Card Reader 3in1 to SD Card Converter OTG Adapter 20 Memory Card Reader for Smart PhonesTabletsPCLaptop

Best Quality Guranteed. 2.0 Memory Card Reader2.0 SD/micro SD/card reader for data transmission, Transfer files, pictures, videos from SD/Micro SD card to your Computer (PC or MacBook) ,Android Smartphone (with OTG Function). It supports SDXC/ SDHC/ SD/ MMC/ RS-MMC/ Micro SD/ TF/Micro SDXC/ Micro SDHC/ UHS-I memory cards. 3-in-1 SD Card Reader and AdapterThe Memory Card Reader set the 2.0 plug, Micro plug and C plug. Multiple ways of downloading and reading give you more convenience in daily life and work. Portable & Multi-Functional DesignMale & Micro Male & C (Type C) Male Connector, making this card reader compatible with Computer (PC or MacBook), Android Smartphone & Tablets with OTG Function better for Economical option. Broad CompatibilityCompatible Samsung Galaxy S9 S8 Note 9 8, Apple New Macbook, Nexus 5X, Google Pixel, LG and many other -C Devices. No drivers required for Windows 10, 8, 7, Vista and XP