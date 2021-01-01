From flash furniture
Flash Furniture SD-2052A-WAL-GG Contemporary Walnut Wood Side Reception Chair with Arms and Black Fabric Seat
First impressions happen in seconds so make yours count with this stylish side reception chair. Generously padded cushions and curved arms provide a comfortable spot for guests and clients to relax Black fabric upholstery with CAL 117 fire retardant foam Solid walnut hardwood frame Contemporary guest chair for reception or office areas PRODUCT MEASUREMENTS >>> Overall Size: 21"W x 23"D x 32.75"H | Seat Size: 18"W x 19"D x 18.5"H | Back Size: 19"W x 15"H | Arm Size: 25.75"H from floor; 8"H from seat