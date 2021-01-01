Fairwinds Studios Scroll Taupe Wallpaper

Neutral Scroll Wallpaper by Fairwinds Studios. With a rich taupe hue, this wallpaper has a delightful earthy feel. Its curling scroll pattern complements its distressed background perfectly. Scroll Taupe Wallpaper is an acrylic coated, unpasted wallpaper. Neutral Scroll Wallpaper is an unpasted acrylic coated material. This wallpaper has a 21 inch repeat with a drop match and is both washable and strippable. Wallpaper comes on a roll that measures 20.5 inches by 33 feet and covers about 56.4 square feet. This majestic collection of timeless wallpaper designs by Fairwinds Studios is fresh and ultra-pretty. Romantic florals and cottage-chic vintage designs, English-style and classic wallpaper influences of stripes, damasks, and sweet borders are all bursting with innovative beauty for walls. Elegant and graceful, these designer wallpapers luxuriate in a space with lovely detail.