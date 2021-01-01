Our Gray Scroll Metal Fireplace Screen will help create a barrier between anything in your home! This screen will look great with your traditional decor. Screen measures 60L x 24W x 40H in. Crafted of metal Gray metal finish Three (3) curved panel design Mesh screen with legs Features a scroll pattern design Weight: 16.5 lbs. Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.