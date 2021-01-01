Spectrum Diversified Scroll Cabinet Door Paper Dispenser, Fits Regular & Jumbo Rolls, Towel Holder, Sturdy Steel Kitchen Decor

DECORATE WITH TRADITIONAL STYLE: The classic scroll design swirls with an enduring, timeless style. The elegant scrolls exude luxurious charm, grace, and classic taste. Refined, grand, and sophisticated, this organizer adds style to the kitchen. SIMPLE REFILLING: To replenish your paper towels, simply slide the empty roll off the center rod and slide the replacement roll in place. No knobs or arms to adjust. Fits both standard and jumbo-sized paper towel rolls of any brand. AVOID INSTALLATION: Add extra storage without all the hardware. Padded brackets slide easily over cabinet doors for quick, no fuss installation. No tools required. Perfect for apartments, rental homes, or RVs. DURABLE CONSTRUCTION: The sturdy steel construction withstands kitchen wear and tear and heavy use. The durable metal brackets and rotating arm do not bend for stable support of paper towel rolls. Holds both standard and jumbo paper towel rolls. DIMENSIONS & CARE: 12" L X 1.75" W X 7" H; to clean, wipe with a damp cloth and towel dry. Do not place in the dishwasher. Cabinet shelves may obstruct cabinet door from properly closing when item is used. Please measure in advance of purchase.