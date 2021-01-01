Scripty Style Personalized Latte Coffee Mug

Personalized with your choice of name, and one line of text on the front and four lines of text on the backAvailable in multiple color combinations 16 oz. all WHITE Ceramic Latte Mug features a cone shape and stands 5 1/2" tallFeatures a matte finishHand wash only; not microwave or dishwasher safeImported Drink your morning coffee in style with our Scripty Style Personalized Coffee Mugs. Perfect for any lady on the go!