Ivy Hill Tile Script Stripe Positive 7.87 in. x 7.87 in. Matte Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile (10.32 sq. ft./Case)
The Script Collection reinvents encaustic look tiles for the 21st Century, featuring geometric patterns in bold black-and-white to create fresh and graphic compositions with an urban edge. This series of printed porcelain tiles is available 6 different designs, showcasing sophisticated linear patterns and daring color blocking that put a modern twist on art deco style. A classic 8 in. x 8 in. format allows for great design flexibility, providing countless installation possibilities, from a statement backsplash to a daring floor pattern. Color: Positive.