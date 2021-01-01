Scrimmage Greystone Dresser

Part of Curated Collection from SmartstuffCrafted from poplar veneersGreystone finishOiled bronze metal accentsEnglish Dovetail Drawer ConstructionSoft, self-closing Full extension metal drawer guides0.5" drawer wallsAntiti-tip restraint hardwareAdjustable levelers6 drawersSmart stop drawer systemOptional MirrorMade up of interlocking wedge-shaped elements called pins and tails, dovetail joints are used on front and back corners of drawers for extra strength. This method of joinery is one of the finest, and when done correctly it doesn't require any fasteners, though adhesives are commonly used for extra protection over time. Easily identified by its beautiful interlocking design, the dovetail joint is a centuries-proven mark of quality and style..Â